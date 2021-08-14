Former TU player pens book on baseball program

Now available to purchase on Amazon, The View from the Dugout is a hard cover book that is perfect for the coffee table. Its 206 pages are stocked with stories and pictures from Tulsa’s historic run of quality baseball teams in the 1960’s and 70’s.

From the early 1900's, the University of Tulsa had a baseball team, until it dropped the sport in 1980. Year by year, the players and coaches built the program into an elite program that was consistently recognized nationally in the top 10 rankings with frequent rankings of number one in the nation. As baseball players always say, "What is said and happens in the dugout, stays in the dugout."

The 1969 team became Tulsa University's first men's sport to compete for a national championship by playing in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. They finished runner-up to Arizona State. The team returned back to the College World Series in 1971, finishing third. But that was only one chapter in the amazing story of players and coaches that built a program that "feared no opponent and expected to win every game."

The View from the Dugout is the chronicles of the history of the Tulsa University baseball program as told by the former players, news journalist, and friends that experienced "The Glory Days of TU Baseball."