In a Friday press conference, Tulsa head coach Kevin Wilson said Kirk Francis will lead the Hurricane offense on its first possession against Northwestern State on Thursday, August 29. However, two other quarterbacks – returning starter Cardell Williams and Utah State transfer Cooper Legas – will also get their shot.

“I have three really talented guys that have had great preseasons. We’re gonna let it play,” said Wilson. “Kirk will go out as the first quarterback. The other two guys are playing pretty damn good, so I think I'm gonna play them and see how it goes. Corey Dennis, our quarterback coach, is doing a great job with those guys.”

Francis played in the last four games of the 2023 season, after Williams went down with an injury. Legas transferred in to bolster the unit and fight for the starting role.

Francis finished the 2023 season second in passing yards with 967 and in TD passes with 6. He averaged 241.8 yards passing per game and threw 3 interceptions.

Williams led Tulsa in the following categories: 1,149 yards passing, 10 touchdown passes, 7 interceptions, and a 59.9 completion percentage. He also rushed for 202 yards at 3.5 yards per carry and led the team with 5 rushing touchdowns.

Legas had a 5-4 record at Utah State last season before injuring his AC joint in week 11 against Idaho State and missing the final two games. He led his team with 1,815 passing yards, 19 TD passes and 8 interceptions. He also rushed for 122 yards, which was fourth best for the Aggies.

“Kirk will go out first. But you're going to see those other two kids play,” Wilson explained. “Cooper Legas has got more experience than anyone. I know we're all excited because Kirk's a local guy, but he's won one college football game. He's had a great offseason. He's had a great summer. He's had a great preseason. But those other guys have too.”