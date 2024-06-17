Kevin Wilson and his assistant coaches have made a habit of beating out Power Five schools for talented prospects in the past two recruiting cycles. Another example is defensive back Draden Fullbright, who committed to Tulsa this past weekend.

Fullbright, a 6-foot and 175-pound cornerback, is originally from Georgia, playing at South Paulding High in Douglasville. However, he recently moved to Fort Worth, Texas, and will play his senior season at North Crowley.

Rated as a Texas Top 100 prospect and the nation’s No. 34 athlete by Rivals.com, Fullbright picked up early offers from Georgia, Kentucky and Georgia Tech. He eventually racked up additional scholarship offers from USC, Florida State, Arizona State, Boston College, Memphis, Arkansas State and more.

The Tulsa coaching staff built a strong relationship with Fullbright, and it paid off.

“I had an amazing time at Tulsa. Coach (Dominique) Franks is a real cool guy,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports on Sunday afternoon. “I committed because I trust the coaches to help me get better and better.

“I had a good time with the team and staff. The campus was nice. It’s not too big – everything is close by each other.”