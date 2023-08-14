Tulsa football coaches picked up another addition to their 2024 recruiting class over the weekend with the commitment of Longview (TX) defensive back Daedrion “Buddha” Garrett. The 6-foot, 200-pound safety chose TU over offers from Boston College, North Texas, Louisiana Tech, Texas State, Arkansas State and others.

“It was my connection with the coaches and their hospitality,” Garrett told Inside Tulsa Sports. “They treated my family and I just like I was a part of their family.

“The campus was beautiful, especially the views from the library, and all the facilities were nice, especially the weight room.”

Garrett was a beast for Longview as a junior, collecting 73 tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception. He helped the Lobos to an impressive 14-1 record and a deep playoff run that ended in the state semifinals.

“I feel like my strengths at my position are my ability to read plays and react in an instant and my tackling ability,” he described.

Heading into his senior season, Garrett has big goals for himself and his team.