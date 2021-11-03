When assessing how Tulsa fit its needs for an upgrade over last season, Sam Griffin is an impact player who first comes to mind.

Griffin, a transfer from UT Arlington, checks the boxes in what Tulsa looks for in a combo guard.

Start with scoring. Yes, Griffin can shoot, and he can score. Two things Tulsa was in desperate need of last season.

Looking for a new home after averaging 13.3 points for UT Arlington last season, Griffin didn't have to look long. Once in the transfer portal, TU coach Frank Haith was obviously interested, especially since he had to face him as an opponent twice in the last two seasons.

"Entering the transfer portal happened because there were a lot of things happening with the coach, and I wasn't really feeling it," Griffin said. "Then, Coach Haith reached out. From there, with Elijah (Joiner) and Brandon (Rachal) leaving, I was thinking, man, I'd plug right in. It was a perfect opportunity for me."

His coach at UT Arlington, Chris Ogden, resigned and is now an assistant at Texas. UTA was 13-13, 9-8 in the Sun Belt last season. In 2019-2020, Griffin's freshman season, the Mavericks finished 14-18, 10-10 in conference play.

With starting point guard Elijah Joiner transferring, and leading scorer Brandon Rachal turning pro, Griffin knew he would have the chance to show what he can do.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound sophomore from Miami, Florida, where Haith has spent a lot of time, will be the starting point guard this season, but will also play off the ball as well. He excels at both.

"I like point guard. I feel like I'm good at it, being an attacker," Griffin said. "But I also like playing off the ball because I can score so well. It's either one. Wherever coach puts me at, really."

For anyone who watched the basketball scrimmage that was open to the public on Oct. 16, Griffin's skill set was obvious. He was scoring at will at times with 22 points in the first 20 minutes of the 30 minute scrimmage, finishing with 25 points.

His ball handling and passing are crisp. And he is outstanding at driving to the basket due to his athleticism.

For the type of player Griffin is, he is clearly better than what Tulsa had last season. When you can bring in an experienced player with Griffin's ability, it is a major find.

"I think Sam is going to be really, really good. I'll go ahead and put that out there," Haith said. "He's talented. He's as good a guard as we've had here in terms of he can score the ball, he can shoot it, he can shoot it off the deck.