As discussed earlier this week on Inside Tulsa Sports, Tulsa head basketball coach Frank Haith has added Ken McDonald to his coaching staff as an assistant coach. On Thursday, the University officially announced the move, which takes effect on April 16.

McDonald replaces former assistant Danny Henderson. According to the University release, Henderson left the program to be closer to his family in Texas.

"Ken is a terrific addition to our program and his familiarity with our staff and his relationships and track record in this region will allow him to make an immediate impact for us on the court and in recruiting," Haith said. "I have known Ken for more than 20 years and he is a highly-regarded basketball coach that has done a tremendous job at the collegiate, professional and international levels.

"That experience, coupled with his ability to create strong relationships will make him an immediate asset to our program."

McDonald spent the previous year as an assistant coach and scout with USA Basketball. Before that, he led the Austin G-League team, an affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs, for five years.

McDonald has 18 years of college coaching experience, including a head coaching stint at Western Kentucky from 2008 to 2012. He has also been an assistant at Texas (2004-08), Georgia (2003-04), Western Kentucky (1998-2003) and Clemson (1994-98).

"I’m incredibly excited to join the TU basketball program and the Tulsa community," McDonald said. "Coach Haith has been a friend and someone that I have great respect for since I got into the business 24 years ago. It’s an honor to get this opportunity with such a prestigious basketball program.

"I’m looking forward to getting started with the student-athletes and staff and helping add to the winning tradition of Golden Hurricane basketball."

As a player, McDonald was an NJCAA All-American at the Community College of Rhode Island before playing his final two years at Providence, where he graduated in 1992.

