The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) selected Tulsa’s Frank Haith as the District 24 Coach of the Year, and senior forward Martins Igbanu was named to the All-District Second Team.

After Tulsa was picked 10th in the AAC preseason coaches’ poll, Haith led the Hurricane into a three-way tie for the regular season conference title, which led to Haith being named The American’s Coach of the Year for 2019-20.

TU finished 21-10 overall and 13-5 in conference play. Haith has led Tulsa to 20+ wins in three of his six seasons.

Igbanu came off the bench and was named the American Athletic Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year. He averaged 16.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in conference play, while shooting 61-percent from the field and 70-percent from the free throw line.

In 31 games this season, Igbanu led TU in scoring at 13.6 points per game to go along with 5.0 rebounds per contest. He posted a career-high 30 points against UCF and had five other games of at least 20 points in Tulsa's final 12 games.