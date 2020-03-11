PROVIDENCE, R.I.—The American Athletic Conference announced its men’s basketball individual honors in advance of the 2020 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, to be held March 12-15 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tulsa head coach Frank Haith was selected as the Coach of the Year, while Golden Hurricane senior Martins Igbanu was picked as the Sixth Man of the Year.

Haith has led Tulsa to a 21-10 record overall and a 13-5 record in league play on the way to a share of the regular season championship after being picked 10th in the coaches’ preseason poll. It is the first Coach of the Year honor for Tulsa and it is Haith’s first conference honor despite earning National Coach of the Year honors at Missouri in 2012.

Even though he comes off the bench, Igbanu leads the Golden Hurricane in scoring with 13.4 points per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the field.

The awards were voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches.