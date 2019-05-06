In 29 games as a sophomore this season, Haywood averaged 5.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals, while shooting 27.6 percent from three and 76 percent from the charity stripe. As a freshman, he averaged 5.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal, while shooting 37 percent from three and 83.3 percent from the line.

Tulsa was one of five schools to offer Haywood in the 2017 class out of Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. Haywood is originally from Mustang, Oklahoma, and he's fought through some injuries that hampered his progress at Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech Bio

Wing player with excellent shooting ability, basketball IQ, and defensive skills, played 44 games and started 26 over two seasons … Elected to transfer following his sophomore year … Has a 6-foot-11 wingspan … Has seen his season cut short twice, first with a stress reaction in his right leg as a freshman and then with an ankle injury as a sophomore … Missed a total of 13 games … Came to Georgia Tech from Brewster Academy, considered to be one of the nation’s best basketball programs, in Wolfeboro, N.H., where he played his senior (2016-17) year … Oldest of four children .. Began playing basketball at age 12 when his father took him to camps in Oklahoma City … Enjoys listening to music and took dance and drama class in middle school … Studying business administration.

2018-19 Season

Tech’s seventh-leading scorer (5.6 ppg) with 59 assists (3rd on team) with 34 steals (third on team) … Had 18 games with one or no turnovers … Scored 15 points at Syracuse, hitting 3-of-6 from three-point range, with a career-high seven assists in the Tech victory … Scored eight (2-3 on 3s) at Clemson … Helped Tech’s win over Boston College with seven rebounds and six assists … Hit just 5-of-44 from three-point range in his last 13 games (went 3-for-9 combined in wins over Pitt, BC) … Over the same stretch, rebounded well (3.3 per game) and had 22 assists with 12 steals … Scored career-high 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 on 3s, 5-6 FT) vs. East Carolina, 12 vs. Gardner-Webb … Second behind Jose Alvarado in three-pointers made and attempted (28.2 pct. on 110 attempts)

2017-18 Season

Worked himself into the starting lineup during the non-conference season before suffering a shin injury that forced him to miss six games … Returned for seven games before being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right leg that sidelined him for the final 11 games … Underwent surgery to insert a rod in his leg to speed healing and returned for summer practice … Started seven straight games after coming off the bench in the season opener against UCLA …Averaged 18.7 minutes in seven games in between injuries, but hit just 4-for-20 from the floor … Averaged 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 15 games, hitting 37 percent of his shots from three-point range … Scored nine points on three three-point field goals against Virginia, his most threes since Dec. 1 … Picked things up quickly early in the season, averaging 34.0 minutes over six games before injury while reaching double figures in four (10.2 ppg, 18-of-34 FG, 12-of-22 on 3s) … Hit 37 percent (17-of-46) from three-point range for the season, including a season high of 5-of-7 from against North Texas … Had 35 assists against just 17 turnovers.

High School Career

Consensus 3-star prospect, ranked among the state’s top 10 players … Under the direction of head coach Jason Smith, led Brewster Academy to a 33-0 record, a NEPSAC (New England Prep School Athletic Council) AAA championship, and the Bobcats’ fifth national championship in the last eight seasons … Co-captain of the team who averaged 12.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and a team-best 2.1 steals en route to second team All-NEPSAC honors … The latest Brewster Bobcat to enter the ACC’s hardwood brotherhood, joining Louisville’s Donovan Mitchell, Syracuse’s Taurean Thompson and former Virginia player Jarred Reuter … Before his move to New England, Haywood spent three years including an undefeated and state championship sophomore season at Mustang High School in Oklahoma.