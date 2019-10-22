After racking up almost 20 scholarship offers, including several from high-major programs, Chicago Heights (IL) Bloom guard Keshawn Williams has committed to Tulsa. The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder made an official visit to the Golden Hurricane campus earlier this month.

"They've been recruiting me for a long time," Williams told Inside Tulsa Sports. "When I actually took the visit, it felt like home. The coaching staff is great people, and the community is great to be around as well.

"Beautiful campus and beautiful facilities. Definitely something I can see myself in for the next four years. I loved it."

Williams also held offers from West Virginia, Colorado, Kansas State, UAB, Southern Illinois, St. Louis, Colorado State, Missouri State, DePaul and several others after a solid junior season, when he averaged 16 points, five assists, five rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

"I feel I'm best at scoring the ball and using my athleticism on both the offensive side and defensive side," he explained.

Bloom finished 26-4 last season, with a 9-1 conference record. As a senior this year, Williams has definite goals for himself and his team, as his season begins on November 25th.

"Being an all-state player," he described. "Getting my teammates better and winning state while they help me get better as well."

Williams is currently the lone member of Tulsa's 2020 recruiting class, but the Hurricane has two more scholarships available and hosted another official visitor last weekend. Verbal commitments are non-binding, and prospects can sign during the early basketball signing period in November.