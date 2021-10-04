Smithville (TX) wide receiver Charles Hodge IV received an offer from Tulsa in June, and after an official visit to the Tulsa campus this past weekend, he committed to the Golden Hurricane.

“The visit was great,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “The weight room is really nice, and there’s a lot of equipment in there that ensures I’ll get better. The stadium is nice, and the locker room is even better.

“Overall, the campus was great. I love the atmosphere, and the people there are super nice and inviting. The coaches treat me like a priority, and that stands out to me. Also, the class arrangements and the resources in the school are great.”

While TU was the only college to extend an offer thus far, Hodge was receiving serious interest from Baylor, Mississippi State, Tulane and Arkansas State.

In 11 games as a junior last year, Hodge hauled in 35 receptions for 451 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 13 yards per catch, on his way to earning first-team all-district honors. On defense, he totaled 45 tackles, 21 pass deflections, six interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Through five games this season, Hodge has approximately 425 yards and eight touchdowns receiving.

“I can get open very well, and I will win the jump ball,” he explained. “I also have pretty good speed and agility.”