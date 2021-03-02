InsideTulsaSports - Holiman is a top target for Tulsa in the 2022 class

Adante Holiman appears to be one of Tulsa's top targets in the 2022 class after averaging 32 points and 6 rebounds as a junior.

Adante Holiman just finished his junior season at McAlester (OK), and he’s already one of the top point guard prospects in the region. Tulsa is one of the many college programs to offer a scholarship to the dynamic 5-foot-9 athlete, and the Golden Hurricane recently ended up in Holiman’s list of his top seven college choices.

“Coach (Kwanza) Johnson and Coach (Frank) Haith are the main ones that recruit me, and we have a great relationship,” Holiman recently told Inside Tulsa Sports. “We talk at least three times a week.

“The program is great. I’ve always liked Tulsa since I was little. Coach Haith and Coach Johnson are really good coaches, and not just that, great people also.”

McAlester High School is less than 100 miles from the University of Tulsa campus, which has allowed Holiman to get a closer look at the Hurricane program.

“I’ve been on the Tulsa campus twice,” he explained. “Once for a team camp and then once when I was about 11, just to watch a game. I haven’t seen the new locker room though.”

Rounding out Holiman’s current top seven are Arizona, Arizona State, DePaul, St. Louis, Akron and South Alabama.

“I’m looking for a family-like program and the relationship I build with the coaching staff,” he described. “Not only that but also the best fit for me to get me where I want in the basketball game. I compare the relationships and best fits with all of my top schools.”

As with all sports, it was a unique basketball season for McAlester due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had like four or five games canceled due to COVID,” Holiman said.

McAlester’s season ended this past Friday, as the Buffaloes fell in the regional playoffs at Bishop Kelley. Holiman had 22 points in the loss.

As a junior, Holiman averaged an impressive 32 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals per game. He shot 53-percent from the field, 43-percent beyond the arc and 85-percent at the free-throw line.

In McAlester’s final home game of the season on February 22, Holiman scored 11 points in the opening period, followed by nine more before halftime. He finished the game with 38 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals.

“I feel like I can score the ball from anywhere on the court, and I can shoot the ball really well,” Holiman described. “I can get my teammates involved and play defense to help any team win.”

Holiman appears to be a top target for Tulsa, as he is only one of two point guards offered by the Hurricane in the 2022 class. Stay tuned to Inside Tulsa Sports as we follow his recruiting process.