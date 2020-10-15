InsideTulsaSports - Hosting #8 Cincinnati presents huge opportunity for Tulsa

This is the type of opportunity that just doesn’t come around very often for Tulsa football.

Tulsa (1-1, 1-0 AAC) has a chance to make a national statement and almost assuredly be ranked in the top 25 if the Golden Hurricane can pull off a mild upset over No. 8 Cincinnati at 11 a.m. Saturday on Homecoming at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Make no mistake. Cincinnati (3-0, 1-0) is really good, especially on defense. But the Bearcats are also very beatable.

Even more rare is the fact Tulsa is actually playing three highly ranked teams in the first three games of the season. And TU actually is coming off of an eye-popping 34-26 win at No. 11 Central Florida where TU outscored UCF 29-3 to finish out the game.

“The amount of grit and determination that our team showed the other night was inspiring,” said Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery.

Tulsa’s second half domination at UCF has gotten national attention, and results in Cincy only being favored by three points at Tulsa. The oddsmakers don’t think it would be much of an upset if Tulsa is victorious.

But the opportunity to play three teams ranked no higher than No. 11 to open the season, or just consecutively, may never happen again for Tulsa. So it is time for the Golden Hurricane to take advantage of that opportunity.

There is no reason to think Tulsa isn’t capable of beating Cincinnati, especially at home. TU almost won on the road at No. 21 Cincy last season, being down 17-13 late in the game before losing 24-13. Considering Tulsa was 4-8 and the Bearcats finished 11-3, that is saying something.

Cincinnati hasn’t exactly had any incredible wins this season. Yes, they beat Army, currently ranked No. 22, by a 24-10 margin. But Army (4-1) has no impressive wins. And Cincy beating Austin Peay and USF (4-8 in 2019) isn’t awe-inspiring. The 28-7 win over the Bulls (1-3) means little.

This is Cincy’s first venture outside of Nippert Stadium this season, as well as Tulsa’s first home game.

The Bearcats are a defensive-oriented team that has switched mostly to an odd-man front from a four-man front this season.

But Cincy has not been explosive on offense. Yes, they have capable players, but their offensive numbers are some of the least impressive TU will play in any season against a credible opponent.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder is talented, especially as a runner, but he is averaging just under 200 yards passing per game with four interceptions, and is averaging under 24 yards rushing per game after picking up 650 yards on the ground last season.

In the game against TU last season, Ridder passed for 172 yards and rushed for 23 yards. Gerrid Doaks was good with 91 yards, but he is only averaging 3.5 yards per carry this season.

No Cincy runner is averaging even 50 yards per game on the ground, and no receiver for the Bearcats is averaging over 44 yards.

Quite frankly, these are pedestrian numbers, as are scoring 24 and 28 points, respectively, in its only major college games this season.

But Montgomery knows Cincy’s offense can be dangerous. He is especially impressed with Ridder.

“Their quarterback, he is just athletic. Extends plays. He’s a got a really, really good arm,” Montgomery said. "He has been pretty accurate all season long. We’ve got to do a good job of limiting those explosive plays."

Tulsa, which has played incredible defense the first two weeks, had a strong second half offensive showing against UCF after a first six quarters of uninspiring football to start the season.

It took trailing 23-5 at UCF late in the first half to get Tulsa’s offense rolling. But Tulsa’s dominating performance in the second half brought home the landmark win over UCF and brought home a wealth of confidence.

With quarterback Zach Smith finally shaking off the rust caused by a 14-day quarantine break where he practiced only two days before the season opener, Tulsa’s offense now has a chance to shine against Cincinnati.

Smith passed for 243 yards at Cincy last year but had five turnovers in a rough outing at Nippert Stadium in 2019. The Bearcats defense is rugged and physical.

"They’re very difficult,” Montgomery said of the Cincinnati defense. “He (Smith) did some really good things in that game, too, made some big time throws. The thing we’ve got to do a better job of is he took way too many hits in that game. He got really beat up.

“This is always going to be really physical (when Tulsa plays Cincinnati). It think both programs pride themselves on being really physical.”

Being physical up front is the key for Tulsa’ s offense. TU must keep the Bearcats out of its backfield. Smith must have time to pass. And just as important, Tulsa’s run game has to pick up where it left off last week.

The three-back rotation of Deneric Prince, T.K. Wilkerson and Corey Taylor ran the football well against UCF, especially in the second half where it was able to grind out yardage and drain the clock late in the game when needed.

Prince leads TU with 123 yards and a 5.9 yard average, while Wilkerson and Taylor have added 108 and 61 yards, respectively. That has been a relief after losing 1,000-yard back Shamari Brooks to a knee injury the week before the season opener.

“The other guys have really picked up the slack and have really performed in a way that has us pretty balanced in what we are doing,” Montgomery said of the trio. “Corey has played extremely well, T.K. has really taken it to another level. I thought the other night he was punishing in the style of running he was doing, but he was getting outside. Deneric has really added a factor to us as well."

Prince, the Texas A&M transfer, has been somewhat of a surprise, especially when he started the season opener. Taylor and Wilkerson are performing as expected.

“I think those three guys with the kind of 1-2-3 type of punch, they all bring different things to the table.” Montgomery said. “With Corey being really dense, running downhill, he can get outside but is difficult to tackle. T.K. is just big and can run. And Deneric adds another gear to that, I believe, and really allows us to mix some things up.

“They all want the football but are unselfish about it. They are running downhill. They’re being physical. And that’s what we’re looking for. And our offensive line is continuing to jell and get better and starting to open up some things for them, and those guys are trying to take advantage of it.”

On defense, the incredible season Zaven Collins is having is something to see with his 7.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception and one safety. With Collins leading the way, Tulsa’s defense is well-equipped to limit Cincinnati.

Combine that with Cincy’s stingy defense, this could be a low scoring contest.

Tulsa gained respect nationally by beating mighty UCF, as this week's oddsmakers stated, but the fact that UCF fell out of the top 25 after the game didn’t sit well with Montgomery.

“To be honest, I think that is a little bit of a slap against us, saying they lost to us,” Montgomery said.

The type of slap that can be very motivating to a team with a chip on its shoulder to prove it belongs on the national stage.

The opportunity is there for Tulsa. The time is now for the Golden Hurricane to step up and take it.