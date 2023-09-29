With a seemingly unstoppable pass and run threat from Cardell Williams, combined with a stifling defense, Temple didn't stand a chance.

The result was a convincing, old fashioned 48-26 Tulsa whipping of visiting Temple Thursday night in front of a crowd of 17,538 at H.A. Chapman Stadium in the AAC conference opener.

Williams had a truly terrific night, completing 14 of 17 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns. He also was Tulsa's leading rusher with 90 yards and a TD on 10 carries.

Tulsa (3-2, 1-0 AAC) was just clearly so much better than Temple (2-3, 0-1) that it gives hope for the rest of the season for the Golden Hurricane that coach Kevin Wilson's inaugural season can be an outstanding one.

"The kids just went out and played a whale of a game," Wilson said.

Although Tulsa didn't completely put Temple away until the fourth quarter, the way Tulsa was playing, it was only a matter of time.

Controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides, TU rushed for 289 yards on 53 carries, while completely stuffing Temple's running attack, allowing just 44 yards on 21 carries.

And Temple quarterback E.J. Warner's stats of 27 of 49 for 269 yards with a TD and an INT were inflated by a final drive where he was going against Tulsa's second string.

With Tulsa ahead 48-18 and less than five minutes remaining, Warner had only 199 yards passing before his final drive. Warner was looking nothing like his NFL Hall of Fame quarterback dad, Kurt Warner.

About the only negative in the game for the Golden Hurricane was when Temple's Sam Martin returned a kickoff 95 yards for a TD midway though the third quarter to turn a 24-3 lead to 24-11 after a two-point conversion as well.

Thankfully, Tulsa answered when Williams found Kam Benjamin on a 40-yard pass over the middle on the next series, which was capped by a 10-yard touchdown run by Anthony Watkins around the left side to increase the lead to 31-11.

The kickoff coverage, which had been mostly good this season, reverted back to its nightmarish form that it had shown in previous seasons. So after that TD return, Wilson was taking no chances. Even though Michael Slaba's kickoffs have been pretty good, Wilson chose to have Connor Bryan come in and squib kick Tulsa's last four kickoffs well short of Temple's deep return men.

A major positive aspect of the game was that Tulsa didn't turn the ball over for the first time all season. And Tulsa forced two turnovers - an interception by nickel safety Jaise Oliver, and a fumble recovery by linebacker Julien Simon that was forced by safety Dayne Hodge.

"Coach (Wilson) has been talking about taking care of the ball and making the right decisions," Williams said.

Having been outscored 49-5 in the first quarter during its first four games, Tulsa finally got off to a good start, leading 14-3 after the first quarter, and 21-3 at halftime. Williams was an incredibly efficient 7 of 8 for 112 yards and 3 TD's in the first half.

Receivers Marquis Shoulders (5-76, 2 TD's) and Devan Williams (4-75, TD) were impressive.

Wilson's offensive strategy was conservative, especially since Tulsa came into the game with turnover issues. When you run the ball 53 times and pass only 17 times, this is conservative. But it was clearly the strategy to grind out a victory over a team that Tulsa is clearly better than.

It was fun to see Williams take off on two long runs in the second half. A 50-yarder along the left sideline in the third quarter was followed by a 22-yard TD run in the fourth quarter for Tulsa's last score. Williams' speed and quickness were on full display.

"It felt good, running, teammates blocking down the field, receivers blocking down the field," Williams said.

Tulsa fans previously hadn't seen Williams' running skills on full display. Coming into the game, Williams was minus 30 yards on 20 carries this season.

"He's grown. The more he plays, the better he gets," Wilson said of Williams.

Tulsa offensive coordinator Steve Spurrier, Jr. had the pleasure of having his famous dad, legendary coach Steve Spurrier, Sr., be in attendance. The younger Spurrier worked as an assistant under his father for several years.

Spurrier Sr.'s pep talk to the team before the game had a positive effect.

Wilson said Spurrier told the team the following message.

"If you believe we can, we can. If you believe, anything is possible," Wilson said.

Tulsa next plays on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Florida Atlantic.