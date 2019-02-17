Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-17 17:00:35 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Igbanu, Horne carry Tulsa over East Carolina in overtime

F8nws8qbnd6afq537clw
USATSI
AP
Associated Press

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Martins Igbanu had 16 points to lead six Tulsa players in double figures as the Golden Hurricane edged past East Carolina 77-73 in overtime on Sunday. Jeriah Horne added 12 point...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}