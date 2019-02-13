3-star Manor (TX) running back Tahj Brooks, who committed to Tulsa in August, has seen his recruitment explode with a slew of new offers. The 5-foot-11 and 207 pound back had a stellar junior season.

“I committed to Tulsa because it was a good fit for me and education,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports in August. “I really like the campus and school and the football team. I trust Coach Monty (Philip Montgomery) and the Tulsa staff.

“I have a great relationship with Coach (Justin) Hill. I will call him, and we will talk and just catch up. I really liked him when I came down for Tulsa camp and stuff.”

While Manor struggled to a 5-7 record this past season, Brooks did his part, rushing for 1,201 yards on 149 carries. He also had 267 receiving yards and 24 total touchdowns.

Brooks’ performance obviously made an impression, as he recently picked up additional offers from Colorado, Texas Tech, Boston College, Duke and Rice.

“It feels great to know that my talent is being recognized by all these school that offered me,” he said last week. “It’s a blessing because it shows all the work I put in is finally getting recognized.

“My performance as a junior was great. I had more rushing yards and more touchdowns than last year. As a team, I felt like I was a leader. I think we could have done more, but as a team we had a good season.”

While he admits he’s still open to looking at other schools, Brooks remains committed to the Golden Hurricane.