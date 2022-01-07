Isaiah Epps transferring to Tulsa

Kentucky wide receiver and former Jenks Trojan Isaiah Epps is coming back home. The 6-foot-2 and 190-pounder has committed to Tulsa as a grad transfer.

Epps entered his name in the transfer portal on December 28 and announced his commitment to Tulsa on January 6. He caught 11 passes for 171 yards and his only collegiate touchdown this season.

For his career, the former three-star recruit had 31 receptions for 365 yards in four seasons with the Wildcats. He was a senior in 2021 and will have one year of eligibility remaining at TU.

Tulsa coaches offered Epps a scholarship as a high school senior in the class of 2017. Back then, Epps said, “I like the way the (Tulsa) program spreads the ball around to the playmakers at multiple positions and also their up-tempo offense."

Out of high school, Epps also had offers from Illinois, Kansas State, Western Michigan, Ball State and several others. As a senior at Jenks, he totaled 59 catches for 1,209 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 10 times for 76 yards and a score.

Tulsa has been active recently in the transfer portal. The Hurricane also has a commitment from Colorado defensive line transfer Jayden Simon. TU recently extended scholarship offers to two other defensive line transfers -- Lloyd Murray of Colorado and Dre Butler of Auburn.