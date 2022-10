Former LA Rams starter and TU Hall of Fame quarterback T.J. Rubley discusses his time at the University of Tulsa, his recruiting process, his professional career and much more.

Rubley's stories include anecdotes about the Miracle on 11th Street, the 1989 Independence Bowl and the 1991 Freedom Bowl. He also shares shares stories about other TU greats, such as Steve Largent, Dan Bitson and Todd Hays.

Plus, this episode of the Inside Tulsa Sports Podcast also includes a recap of TU's loss to Cincinnati, a preview of the Hurricane's upcoming game at Navy, and audio clips from TU coach Philip Montgomery.