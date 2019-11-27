Darien Jackson is Tulsa’s version of the Energizer Bunny. Whenever he comes into the game, he provides instant shots of energy, adrenaline and incredible athletic ability.

Although sometimes overlooked, Jackson has been known for coming off the bench and providing life to TU, just like he did in the season opening victory over Houston Baptist.

When Tulsa was lagging, Jackson came in and had an incredible five steals to go along with nine points, three rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes. And as the season has progressed, he's found himself in the starting line-up.

The 6-foot-3, 189-pound junior has seen his playing time increase at TU since he arrived on campus from Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, Kansas, where he led his team to a state title his senior season. Jackson was a three-star recruit who at one time was ranked in the top 150 recruits in the nation.

It was a little frustrating for Jackson at first when he wasn’t getting a lot of playing time early in his freshman season. He gradually worked his way into the lineup, averaging 0.8 points and 5.1 minutes in 18 games.

In the last 15 games last season, Jackson averaged 5.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 18.2 minutes per game. For the season, he averaged 2.8 points, 1.6 rebounds and 12 minutes, while starting three of his 26 games, and had 20 steals.

When asked about how he has improved the most at TU, Jackson didn’t hesitate.

“Maturity. When I first got here I was into myself, why wasn’t I playing, blah, blah, blah,” Jackson said. “Coach (Haith) told me to control the controllable and trust the process, and that’s what I’ve been doing every step of the way. And I’ve gotten to here, now, and I just can’t stop.”

Jackson’s niche for the Golden Hurricane has been his defense and his driving ability to the basket. He’s been trying to improve his outside shot, and hit his only three-point attempt in the exhibition opener against Rockhurst. He was 0 for 10 last season from beyond the arc, and he has missed his two attempts in five games this season.

“Knowing my role, playing defense, and being more of the energetic guy - that‘s where I help the team the most,” Jackson said. “I feel like I’ve improved my shot. I’m more of a two-dimensional player on offense now instead of just attacking the basket. My shooting has come a long way.”

But it is defense where Jackson is at his best. The five steals in the season opener was just a glimpse of what he can do. Defense is something in which Jackson has always focused.

“Defense is fun. Watching the NBA and other teams, and looking at their defenders, and watching their love for the game, it makes me want to be like them, and be like, I can be that guy,” Jackson said. “I can be better than them. If it helps the team win, I’m all for it.”

A graphic design major with a minor in art history, Jackson is one of the few people who probably was more ready academically when he came to the University of Tulsa than he was on the basketball court.

“I feel like my high school got me ready for college,” Jackson said. “My coaches and my mentors there helped me get ready for it. Tulsa is a tough school.”

With a good academic base, Jackson can also concentrate on his time on the court, which is based on putting the Golden Hurricane’s success first.

“Whatever coach throws out there for me, I’m ready for it,” Jackson said. “I know what I’m capable of, I know that, if he puts me out there, he trusts me to be that energetic guy and help the team win.”

Jackson has had a blistering start this season. He is the team's second-leading scorer at 12.2 points per game, shooting 65.6 percent from the field and 82.6 percent from the free-throw line. He leads the team in steals (12) and is second in assists (14). Jackson is also the team's second-leading rebounder at 6.0 per game.

Jackson and TU will attempt to move to 5-1 when they host South Carolina State on Wednesday afternoon.