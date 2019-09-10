News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-10 08:18:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Tulsa commit Jaylon Shelton off to good start as a senior

Jaylon Shelton
Jaylon Shelton (Twitter: @JaylonShelton7)
Chris Harmon
ITS Publisher

New London (TX) West Rusk's Jaylon Shelton is a fantastic athlete. He leads his team at quarterback, but he committed to Tulsa in July to play safety."I loved the campus and the atmosphere," he tol...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}