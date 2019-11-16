For Elijah Joiner, the time is now.

After two years of backing up Sterling Taplin at point guard, Joiner knows he has to step up his game.

“He just has to take that next step,” said TU coach Frank Haith. “If you look at Elijah’s career, he’s played some meaningful minutes in some big games and been critical to our winning those games. You look at K-State his freshman year, he had two big three’s down the stretch in our win against them in Wichita.

“Now for him, without Taplin, it's about him taking the next step and doing more. I think he’s ready to do that.”

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior from Chicago has been a major contributor as a combo guard ever since arriving at Tulsa. Whether it was to back up Taplin or play along side of him, Joiner has been a constant presence.

Joiner averaged 5.2 points, 3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.7 steals in 22.9 minutes per game as a sophomore last season. As a freshman, Joiner averaged 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.3 steals in 16.8 minutes per game. His assist-to-turnover ratio was 63-45 as a freshman, and improved to 65-33 as a sophomore.

Joiner has proved to be a capable three-point shooter, but also can drive to the basket or shoot pull-up jumpers as well. He made 24 of 67 three’s as a freshman (35.8 percent), and 23 of 70 last season (32.9 percent). He improved his free throw percentage from 61.2 to 68.7 last season.

“I feel like I’m a better leader now,” Joiner said. “Playing behind Sterling for two years helped me a lot. I got a chance to learn from him.”

He also got a chance to grow in other areas, as Joiner feels he has improved tremendously from the time he got to TU.

“It’s definitely a different mindset because I’m an upperclassman now,” Joiner said. “My responsibilities are different now. I have to do more. I feel like I’ve been doing a good job of that, carrying over to practice and starting in practice.

“I’m definitely way more mature now. Being out there for two years has done that.”

And the overall progression of Joiner’s game has evolved as well.

“I’ve improved defensively, and I’ve improved offensively as well, making plays for myself and making plays for others,” Joiner said.

The unselfish Joiner definitely could become a more assertive scorer, as his career high was 13 points in a 90-88 overtime win as a freshman against UConn in 33 minutes. He had four 11-point games and two 10-point games last season.

Replacing Taplin isn't easy, as Taplin, when he was healthy, was a dynamo. Taplin was hobbled some last season, but still averaged 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, while shooting 34 percent (32 of 94) on three-pointers in 26.7 minutes per game. His assists-to-turnovers ratio was 131-75.

Helping out Joiner this year is impressive freshman Isaiah Hill, who spelled Joiner in the season opener against Houston Baptist when Joiner was out with foul trouble. Hill got his first start in Tulsa's win over ORU, and Joiner and Hill have played alongside each other some this season.

Joiner is excited about all the newcomers for TU this year, and is very complimentary of Hill.

“They are all going to help tremendously this year,” Joiner said of the newcomers. “Each and every one of them have a significant role on this team. And they know their role, and they are definitely going to be a big help this year.

“Isaiah is one of the fastest guards I’ve ever played with,” Joiner said. “Definitely can get to the rim. Creates for others. A smart player. He’s got a very high IQ.”

Joiner is confident TU can improve on last year’s 18-14 record and return to the NCAA Tournament after a three-year absence.

“My expectations are very high,” Joiner said. “We’ve got a lot of veterans on this team. We think we can do something special with this group.”

At 2-1 this season, Tulsa hosts Austin Peay on November 16 at 2 pm.

