2024 Spring (TX) Klein Oak defensive back TJ Jones has racked up over a dozen offers and says he could make his college decision this month. The 6-foot-2 and 185-pounder picked up an offer from Tulsa in May and visited the TU campus in late July.

Before his visit to Tulsa, Jones had already developed a solid relationship with Hurricane coaches.

“They are great,” he said. “They make me feel comfortable and wanted.”

Jones visited Tulsa on July 25.

“Everything went great. I liked what I saw,” he explained. “(The coaches) are cool. It seems like they were interested in me and liked me.”

Aside from Tulsa, Jones has offers from Texas State, Akron, Yale, Columbia, Brown, Stephen F. Austin, Lafayette, Northwestern State and others.

“I’m looking for a place that will make me a better man in life and not just in football,” he described. “Also, somewhere that will make me a better player and push me to be the best I can be.”