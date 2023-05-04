Tulsa basketball coaches have been extremely busy this offseason, attempting to rebuild the Golden Hurricane roster with an influx of talent from high schools, junior colleges and the transfer portal.

Massive roster turnover is unfortunately becoming more common in the transfer portal era, and it was necessary for TU after suffering through a 5-win season under first-year head coach Eric Konkol.

Six of the 11 players that transferred out of TU have found new college homes, with the most recent being forward Bryant Selebangue committing to Arizona State.

Over the past few months, Konkol and his assistants have evaluated a large number of players in order to fill scholarships, and Tulsa still has four open spots.

In November, Konkol signed three highly-recruited prospects. Rated No. 65 nationally and No. 1 in Tennessee by Prep Hoops, 6-foot-8 wing Jarred Hall chose TU over offers from Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Memphis and several others. 3-star big man Matt Reed -- the No. 20 center in the nation -- picked TU over offers from Missouri, TCU, Georgetown, Wyoming, Colorado State, Northern Iowa, Oral Roberts and several others. And 6-6 juco forward Carlous Williams signed with Tulsa over offers North Texas, Southern Miss, New Orleans, Cal State Bakersfield and UT-Martin.

In March, TU added two grad transfers from Louisiana Tech: guards Cobe Williams and Keaston Willis. Both previously played for Konkol. The Hurricane also added Clemson redshirt freshman guard Chauncey Gibson in late March.

Last month, Tulsa added two more players out of the portal. Michigan small forward Isaiah Barnes, a 4-star prospect in high school, committed to TU on April 6, and TCU guard PJ Haggerty committed to the Hurricane on April 24.

Along with returning guard Jesaiah McWright, Tulsa currently has nine scholarship players on the roster. With the final four spots, it's likely TU will sign a few big men and possibly another point guard.

6-11 Jacksonville transfer center Mike Marsh visited the Tulsa campus in early April, but committed to Oklahoma State in early May. TU has missed out on a few other big men, but they now have a 6-9 junior college power forward lined up for a visit this weekend.

