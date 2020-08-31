To close out the month of August, Tulsa men's basketball coaches picked up a commitment from athletic junior college forward Tim Dalger. The 6-foot-7 wing from Independence Community College had a dozen scholarship offers but felt most comfortable with the Golden Hurricane.

"Just the opportunity in itself. Coach (Frank) Haith gave me an opportunity to play at the highest level," Dalger told Inside Tulsa Sports shortly after announcing his decision. "I’m gonna take it and run with it, and be the person most believe I can't."

Dalger, who was recruited primarily by TU assistant Kwanza Johnson, also held offers from Central Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Texas State, Weber State, UTSA, Robert Morris, Illinois-Chicago, ETSU and others.

In 29 games as a freshman last season, Dalger helped Independence to 23-9 record, as the Pirates fell in the quarterfinals of the Region VI tournament. Dalger averaged 11.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists, while shooting 53.9 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from three and 66.9 percent from the free throw line.

"I play hard," he explained. "I play like I have nothing to lose. I do it all."

Dalger has lofty goals for his sophomore season at Independence.