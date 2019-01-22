After an official visit to Tulsa this past weekend, 6-foot-3 and 205-pound safety Lamar Mullins of Butler Community College gave a verbal commitment to the Golden Hurricane.

“It was great,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports on Monday. “I enjoyed everything, and I committed on my visit.”

Mullins was very impressed with the Tulsa campus and football facilities.

“The facilities were awesome,” he explained. “I loved how the nutritionist is right there where you work out as well.”

Another reason for his choice was the Hurricane coaches.

“I loved the whole coaching staff from when I first met them,” he said. “I felt like I was already a part of the family with the great love and atmosphere I was in.”

Mullins spent his freshman season at Dodge City Community College, but transferred to Butler and became a starter as a sophomore. Helping Butler to an 8-4 record this season, Mullins racked up 55 tackles, five tackles for loss and four pass breakups.

“I’m a hard hitter,” he described, also adding coverage skills and reading the run to his list of strengths. “I’m going to bring a lot of excitement to the defensive side of the ball.”