After racking up almost 20 scholarship offers, including several from high-major programs, Chicago Heights (IL) Bloom guard Keshawn Williams committed to Tulsa back in October. A month later, he has signed his letter of intent with the Golden Hurricane on the first day of the early basketball signing period.

"Keshawn is a talent. He is one of the top players in the country and will be a dynamic player in our program during his collegiate career," said Tulsa head coach Frank Haith. "One thing I love about Keshawn is that he is all about winning. When he is needed to score, he can get to the rim, he can score on the perimeter or create scoring opportunities for his teammates. When his team needs a big play defensively, he wants to shoulder that responsibility too. He is going to fit well with how we are building this program for the future.

"I also want to mention Keshawn's family and his high school coaches. Keshawn values education. He is a terrific student and that has been passed down from his parents, who have made education a priority. Keshawn is very grounded and hardworking and that fits the culture of The University of Tulsa.

"He is coming from a terrific high school program at Bloom. Coach Maddox has done a fantastic job with that program and I want to congratulate him on what is a very memorable signing day for him and the Bloom High School program."

Williams, a 6-foot-2, 170-pounder that is ranked as the third-best player in the state of Illinois by Prep Hoops, made an official visit to the Golden Hurricane campus in October and came away impressed.

"They've been recruiting me for a long time," Williams told Inside Tulsa Sports. "When I actually took the visit, it felt like home. The coaching staff is great people, and the community is great to be around as well.

"Beautiful campus and beautiful facilities. Definitely something I can see myself in for the next four years. I loved it."

Williams also held offers from West Virginia, Colorado, Kansas State, UAB, Southern Illinois, St. Louis, Colorado State, Missouri State, DePaul and several others after a solid junior season, when he averaged 16 points, five assists, five rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

"I feel I'm best at scoring the ball and using my athleticism on both the offensive side and defensive side," he explained.

Bloom finished 26-4 last season, with a 9-1 conference record. As a senior this year, Williams has definite goals for himself and his team, as his season begins on November 25th.

"Being an all-state player," he described. "Getting my teammates better and winning state while they help me get better as well."

Williams is currently the lone member of Tulsa's 2020 recruiting class, but the Hurricane has two more scholarships available.