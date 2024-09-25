KJ Martin discusses commitment to Tulsa
On September 15, Tulsa basketball coaches picked up a commitment from 6-foot-7 wing KJ Martin. The Gainesville (FL) product from The Rock School had two main reasons for choosing TU."I would say th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news