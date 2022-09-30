Tulsa hosts defending AAC champion Cincinnati this Saturday in the conference opener for both teams. TU has given the Bearcats fits over the past three years, and both teams come into the contest with potent offenses.

Cincy is 3-1 and coming off a 45-24 win over Indiana. To learn more about the Bearcats, Jason Stamm of the Bearcat Report on Rivals.com joined Inside Tulsa Sports for a brief Q&A session.

QUESTION: What have been the strengths of this Cincinnati team through four games?

Stamm: On offense, it's been the passing game for sure. But the surprise is that while the tight ends, Josh Whyle and Leonard Taylor, have been productive, it's the receivers who have excelled. Tyler Scott blew up for 185 yards and three touchdowns last week against Indiana, though most of that came in the first half. Receiver Tre Tucker has also been productive, as he had 92 yards and a touchdown last week. The tight ends are still both NFL-caliber guys who can be matchup nightmares, but the receivers have opened up the passing game even more.

On defense, it's been the Ivan Pace Jr. show. He transferred in from Miami (OH) where he was the MAC defensive player of the year. He's like a missile, just is always going to the ball. Against Indiana last week he had 15 tackles, 4.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. I think he was already a sure draft pick, but we're talking about someone who has really elevated his draft status.

Q: What have been the Bearcats’ weaknesses so far this season?

Stamm: The running game has kind of sputtered and just not been consistent. Part of that might be there's not a clear top back. It's kind of 1A and 1B with Charles McClelland and Corey Kiner. That has its advantages, as they shouldn't get too worn down, their games are similar and they can each go on spurts where they'll have a few big runs in a row. But I've been surprised they haven't been on the field at the same time hardly at all. And neither got going against the Hoosiers. Cincinnati had just 59 yards rushing total in that game.

Ben Bryant is a pure pocket passer and he's gotten better with his precision and hitting his spots the past few games. But sooner or later, if you can't get a run game going, defenses will just sit back. Bryant certainly isn't that mobile. He can get you a run or two here or there, but he's not a scrambler.