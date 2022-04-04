Konkol adds Conroy as assistant coach

When addressing potential coaching staff additions at his introductory press conference, new Tulsa head basketball coach Eric Konkol said he planned to first consider assistants that helped him build a winning formula at Louisiana Tech, and he has done just that.

Konkol first added assistant Desmond Haymon and director of basketball operations Josh Wolfe. Both had been with Konkol at LA Tech the past three seasons.

As expected, Konkol has now added Duffy Conroy as an assistant. Conroy was an assistant under Konkol for the past seven seasons at Louisiana Tech.

Their relationship dates back to the late 1990s, as Conroy and Konkol were camp counselors in 1998 under the direction of Ed Conroy, who is Duffy Conroy's older brother and the new head coach at The Citadel. Tulsa fans may remember Ed Conroy as the Tulane head coach from 2010 to 2016.

“I’m thrilled to have Duffy and his family join us at The University of Tulsa,” said Konkol. “We’ve known each other for many years, having first been college teammates. Duffy has been an integral part of every year of me being a head coach and was a major factor in all the success we had as Louisiana Tech. His experience as a coach, recruiter and a member of the communities he’s been a part of is really special.

“Duffy has a unique way of connecting with student-athletes to build trust and help them become the best version of themselves. He has an incredible track record of player development in finding ways to help our players grow as people as well.”

Before joining Konkol at LA Tech, Conroy spent 10 seasons as an assistant at Milwaukee, helping develop 12 All-Horizon league players. He also spent four years on Bo Ryan’s staff at Wisconsin.

Konkol still has one assistant coaching spot open, which will likely be filled by Josten Crow, who recently finished his first season under Konkol at LA Tech.