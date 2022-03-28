Konkol adds two to Tulsa coaching staff

As Inside Tulsa Sports reported last week, new Tulsa head basketball coach Eric Konkol was expected to bring most or all of his Louisiana Tech staff to TU. On Monday, Konkol added two of those staffers – assistant coach Desmond Haymon and director of basketball operations Josh Wolfe.

“I’m thrilled to have both Desmond and Josh join us at The University of Tulsa,” said Konkol. “Both are tremendous people first, but also exceptional coaches who put the players first. They are dedicated to helping our student-athletes become the best versions of themselves while representing the campus and community in a first-class manner.”

Haymon and Wolfe each spent three years (2019-22) under Konkol at Louisiana Tech, helping the Bulldogs win almost 73 percent of their games (70-26 record) during that span.

They were both part of a 2021-22 season in which Tech posted a 24-10 record while advancing to the Conference USA Tournament championship game. The Bulldogs were one of only 10 Division I teams to record back-to-back seasons of 24+ wins.

Haymon played and coached at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches (TX) over a nine-year span before joining Konkol's staff at Tech.

“Desmond has been an integral part of our staff the past three years, and I’m delighted he’s joining us here at Tulsa,” Konkol described. “He’s a former Division I player who has played in the NCAA Tournament. He’s been a graduate assistant and he’s been an assistant coach at successful programs. He’ll bring a lot to our program here.

“Desmond has a special way of interacting with our players. He’s a gifted developer of skills. He has a fantastic ability of connecting with people, both within our building and out in the community. I think he’s a rising star in this profession, and I feel very fortunate to have him join us at TU.”

Josh Wolfe had a long career as an assistant coach before coming to Louisiana Tech as the director of basketball operations in 2019. He began his coaching career at his alma mater, Division III Hope College, in 2001.

Wolfe then coached at Division II Lakeland College for two seasons (2004-06) before moving to Wisconsin-Parkside for six seasons (2006-12) and then on to Western Illinois in 2012, where he served as an associate head coach and assistant coach under Billy Wright and Jim Molinari.

“I’ve had the great pleasure of working with Josh the past three years,” said Konkol. “He’s added value to our program at Louisiana Tech. I’m excited to work with him here at TU. He is organized, innovative and has a great way of working with others.

“His experience as a coach and from different places has helped him find solutions in so many ways for our coaching staff and our players.”

Konkol still has two open assistant coaching positions. Likely candidates are Duffy Conroy and Josten Crow, who were both assistants under Konkol at Louisiana Tech.

Conroy was with Konkol at Tech for seven years after 10 seasons as an assistant at Milwaukee. Their relationship dates back to the late 1990s, as Conroy and Konkol were camp counselors in 1998 under the direction of Ed Conroy, who is Duffy Conroy's older brother and the new head coach at The Citadel. Tulsa fans may remember Ed Conroy as the Tulane head coach from 2010 to 2016.

Crow, a Houston native that played at Sam Houston State, just completed his first season at Tech. He played professionally overseas for three years, then spent five years on the Louisiana-Lafayette staff before going to Tech.