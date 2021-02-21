InsideTulsaSports - Kordell Charles happy to be healthy, considering offers

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Marquette: “Coach Jake Presutti, the assistant coach, is recruiting me. He has been talking with me for a very long time, actually since the last Peach Jam happened, so we have developed a great relationship. I have been following a lot of their games this year. They are just telling me there is an opening at the small forward position and they like how I fit in with what they do.” Tulsa: “(Assistant) coach Shea Seals and I have been talking ... for a long time too, since the last Peach Jam. He and I have a really good relationship. He tells me if I go to Tulsa they will allow me to play through my mistakes and really build my confidence.”

MORE ON CHARLES' RECRUITMENT