Edmond (OK) Santa Fe defensive end Bergin Kysar had been offered by Tulsa’s previous coaching staff, and it didn’t take long for Kevin Wilson’s new coaching staff to make Kysar a priority.

The 6-foot-4 and 225-pound prospect attended Tulsa Football’s Spring Fest in April and was re-offered by the new TU coaching staff after a talk with Tulsa DL coach Ron Burton. Kysar returned to the TU campus on May 23 for another unofficial visit.

“Coach Wilson, Coach Burton and the staff were tremendous,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports recently. “President (Brad) Carson even took time from his day to meet with me. The hospitality and effort to make me feel welcome was appreciated.

“The campus is immaculate. The tour of the football facilities and student areas was informative.”

As a junior last season, Kysar totaled 43 tackles (including 23 solos), 15 quarterback pressures, six sacks, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass breakup. He also spent some time on the offensive side of the ball, collecting seven receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Kysar also excels in track, finishing second at the state meet in discus.

“I feel like I am really good with my hand and foot placement,” he said of his strengths. “Along with being very explosive and versatile. I’m always working on getting to know the game better. Improving on quickness and recognition is a key thing as well.”

Kysar holds scholarship offers from Tulsa, Oklahoma State, Navy, UNLV, Army, Air Force and Sam Houston State.

“I am mainly looking for good people,” he said about making his college decision. “A coaching staff that sees me as a person and not just a football player. Staying close to home would be a bonus, but it is not the determining factor in a school choice.”