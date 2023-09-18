Lancaster (TX) athlete Kam Robinson has been on the Tulsa campus several times, which made a big impression and led to him committing to TU on Monday night.

He credited "the environment" as the main factor in his decision.

“Everything went great,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports about his visit to the Tulsa campus on July 30. “I loved it. It’s a great environment, and everyone is dedicated trying to win big this year.”

Robinson was also in Tulsa during spring practices in April, and he developed a good relationship with Hurricane coaches.

“Good coaching staff,” he said. “Everyone knows what they are talking about and are trying to put every position on the field into the league.”

The 6-foot-1 and 195-pounder racked up 20 offers. Aside from Tulsa, he holds scholarship opportunities from Memphis, Colorado State, Kent State, UAB, Navy, Marshall, Charlotte, Buffalo, Arkansas State, Yale, Columbia and others.

Robinson knew exactly what he was looking for at the next level.

“A school that’s going to develop me, show tough love, put me in a position to succeed, and make me a better man,” he described. “And, of course, winning (is important).”

Robinson played wide receiver at Lancaster last season, amassing 700 yards and 5 touchdowns on 38 catches. As a senior, he is playing both receiver and defensive back.

“I have great football IQ,” he explained. “I read and make offensive coaches want to throw away from me. I played receiver, so I know how to cover certain routes in different ways, and I’m a long and physical DB that also doesn’t get off the field from playing receiver on offense.”

Tulsa now has 14 commitments in the 2024, including nine from the state of Texas. Verbal commitments are non-binding, and prospective student-athletes can sign letters of intent during the early December signing period.