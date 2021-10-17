 InsideTulsaSports - Late score lifts Tulsa over USF on the road
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-17 16:46:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Late score lifts Tulsa over USF on the road

Shamari Brooks rushed for 145 yards and the winning TD at USF on Saturday.
Shamari Brooks rushed for 145 yards and the winning TD at USF on Saturday. (AP Images)
AP
Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shamari Brooks scored on a 3-yard run with 47-seconds to play, lifting Tulsa to a 32-31 win over South Florida on Saturday.

The winning nine-play, 42-yard drive was set up when the defense stopped the Bulls twice, beginning with a third-and-1, giving the offense the ball with 4:20 to play. The winning drive include a six-yard pass completion on fourth-and-2 from the Tulsa 20.

USF led 24-20 at the half on a 100-yard kickoff return by Brian Battie and a 69-yard interception return by Antonio Grier Jr. on the ensuing Tulsa possession. It was the third 100-yard kick TD in school history and the third-longest interception return.

Tulsa (3-4, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) rallied late in the second quarter with 10 points on three plays — a field goal, a fumble recovery on the kickoff and a 37-yard TD pass from Davis Brin to Sam Crawford Jr.

The Golden Hurricane had 535 yards of offense, the Bulls (1-5, 0-2) mustered just 268. Brooks ran for 145 yards on 23 carries and Deneric Prince rushed for 110 on 19 carries with a score.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}