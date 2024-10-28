Legas named Offensive Player of the Week by AP and AAC

Unsurprisingly, Tulsa quarterback Cooper Legas was named the Offensive Player of the Week by the American Athletic Conference on Monday, and he also earned the same accolade on the national level from the Associated Press. The graduate transfer led the Hurricane to an incredible comeback victory over UTSA on homecoming.

Legas came off the bench in the second quarter with Tulsa facing a 20-0 deficit - a gap that grew to 35-7 by halftime. But Legas finished with 333 yards and five touchdowns, the last coming with 1:01 left in the fourth quarter, to lead the Golden Hurricane to a 46-45 come-from-behind win.

Legas threw for 158 yards and three TDs in the fourth quarter alone and was 4-of-6 for 87 yards on the game-winning 92-yard drive. He added 46 rushing yards to finish with 379 yards of total offense in three quarters.

Tulsa is now 3-5 this season and travels to face UAB on Saturday, November 2.