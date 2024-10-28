Legas named Offensive Player of the Week by AP and AAC

in other news
Big OL enjoys official visit to Tulsa
6-7 and 300-pound OL Maddox Huber picked up an offer from Tulsa in August and recently took an official visit to TU.
TU beats out Washington State, Baylor and others for Texas LB
6-4 and 225-pound LB Tristan Lawyer recently chose Tulsa over offers from Washington State, Baylor and others.
Konkol, TU excited for upcoming season
A good indicator of a college basketball team is often what it has coming back, which bodes well for Tulsa.
Tulsa crushed at home by Army
Tied 7-7 after one quarter, Tulsa collapsed in the next two periods and was blasted 49-7 at home by Army.
Tulsa Football hosting official visitors this weekend
Tulsa is hosting a round of official football visitors from the 2025 class this weekend.
Unsurprisingly, Tulsa quarterback Cooper Legas was named the Offensive Player of the Week by the American Athletic Conference on Monday, and he also earned the same accolade on the national level from the Associated Press. The graduate transfer led the Hurricane to an incredible comeback victory over UTSA on homecoming.
Legas came off the bench in the second quarter with Tulsa facing a 20-0 deficit - a gap that grew to 35-7 by halftime. But Legas finished with 333 yards and five touchdowns, the last coming with 1:01 left in the fourth quarter, to lead the Golden Hurricane to a 46-45 come-from-behind win.
Legas threw for 158 yards and three TDs in the fourth quarter alone and was 4-of-6 for 87 yards on the game-winning 92-yard drive. He added 46 rushing yards to finish with 379 yards of total offense in three quarters.
Tulsa is now 3-5 this season and travels to face UAB on Saturday, November 2.
