It’s no secret that Tulsa Football has struggled in the kicking game this season. TU has missed two game-winning field goal attempts against ranked opponents, and Hurricane kickers have connected on just nine of 17 attempts overall. On field goals from 30 or more yard, TU has made just three of nine.

With the Hurricane sitting at No. 121 nationally in field goal accuracy, recruiting a kicker became imperative, and TU found its man in 6-foot-2 and 175 pound Tyler Tipton of Little Elm (TX).

“As a kicker, full rides are less common than other positions, so when I got the offer I jumped on the opportunity,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “Tulsa is an amazing school, and I’m so blessed to receive the opportunity.

"The University was beautiful. I loved the new stone in the stadium and throughout the campus."

Tipton trains with former NFL kicker Scott Blanton. Training videos show Tipton consistently connecting on field goals from 55 to 65 yards, and he’ll likely be expected to contribute right away as a true freshman at Tulsa.

“I would love to. I’ll do my best to compete for the top spot,” he explained.

Little Elm is currently 3-5 this season, and one of the Lobos’ recent wins came courtesy of Tipton’s foot, as he booted a 48-yarder through the uprights to give Little Elm a 27-24 victory at Frisco (TX) Liberty on October 17.

“My field goals are pretty consistent,” Tipton described. “I was just put in the position where I needed to make a 48 yard game winner. My kickoffs are also solid. I’d say my average kickoff is about 70 yards.”

Tipton was also being recruited by SMU, North Texas and Texas State, and he also held an offer from Georgetown. He recently received an invite to the SPIRAL All-America Classic held in Orlando, Florida, on January 4, 2020.