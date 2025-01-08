Live Q&A chat with Coach Lamb

New Tulsa head football coach Tre Lamb will join the Inside Tulsa Sports community in our Hurricane Alley forum for a live chat session on Wednesday, January 8, at 4 pm. He will respond to questions from our subscribers for approximately one hour.

At 3:30 pm, the OFFICIAL LIVE CHAT thread will be unlocked and open for questions to be posted.

-----------------------------------------------

