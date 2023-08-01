Bixby (OK) offensive lineman Brody Duffel earned an offer from Tulsa on June 14 and then hit the TU campus 10 days later for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-6 and 260-pound tackle enjoyed the experience.

“My time on campus was great,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports after the visit. “Me and my family were highly satisfied and impressed with everything on campus. It was also great to keep building relationships with the coaches.”

In particular, Tulsa offensive line coach Ryan Stanchek has made a positive impression.

“He has been amazing so far,” Duffel said. “I know my parents can say the same.”

Aside from Tulsa, Duffel also holds offers from Memphis, UNLV, Penn, Navy, Kent State, Eastern Michigan, Arkansas State, Air Force, Harvard, Dartmouth and others.

“Above all, I’m looking for a place I can call home that will provide me with an excellent education and set me up for my future,” he explained. “As well as a team that is like a family and wants to win.”

Last season, Duffel helped Bixby win its eighth state title in the past nine years, capping a 12-1 season with a 69-6 trouncing of Owasso in the championship game.

“I believe that my strengths are my footwork, ability to lead and adapt, my football IQ, and I will outwork the man across from me,” he described.

During the off-season, Duffel has been working to improve his game.

“My main focus has been gaining good weight,” he said. “I fully believe no one is perfect, and there is always more to go, so this off-season has been a big one for me stepping up my game as a whole.”