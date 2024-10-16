Martin impressed with Tulsa during official visit

3-star prospect Jaquise Martin committed to Tulsa near the end of July, and he was on the TU campus for an official visit earlier this month.

“It was a good official visit,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports. “The campus is great, good size to find everything. And so are the football facilities.

“Connecting with the players was awesome. And making sure my family is comfortable with my decision is also important -- mom was impressed.”

The 6-foot and 190-pound athlete from Bryan (TX) Rudder also enjoyed spending more time with the Tulsa coaching staff.

“Things went very well with the coaches,” he said. “They let me know their plan for my development and play. Also set the expectations so I wouldn’t be surprised when I arrive.”

Martin has backed up his 3-star ranking by getting off to a fast start in his senior season. In helping Rudder to a 5-0 start, he racked up 31 catches for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns.

His stellar play continues to catch the eye of college coaches, as he recently picked up an offer from Houston and made a game-day visit to Texas A&M. Martin plans to attend an Arkansas game this weekend and is looking at taking more official visits.

“Texas State University and the University of Houston are the two I have coming up,” he said. “We are planning them right now.”

When Martin committed to TU in July, he already had offers from Nebraska, Texas Tech, New Mexico, UTEP, Texas State, Arkansas State and others. He listed many factors for picking the Golden Hurricane.

“It was just seeing how much the coaches care about their players and seeing that they have a winning atmosphere there and are willing to work hard every time they step on the field,” Martin said. “The campus is clean, small and easy to navigate. The facilities are awesome, and so is the staff. My relationship with Coach Switz is really great.”