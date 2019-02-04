The last six weeks of the 2019 recruiting cycle have been tremendous for Tulsa, as the Hurricane has added ten commitments in the past 16 days. This morning it was Port Arthur (TX) Memorial defensive end Lazarus May, who made an official visit to TU this past weekend. He informed Inside Tulsa Sports of his decision this afternoon.

Last year, the new early December signing period took most of the drama out of the regular National Signing Day that is held on the first Wednesday of February. In the 2018 class, Tulsa signed 17 prospects in December and added five more in February. This year, TU signed nine in December and expects to add 11 more this Wednesday.

All of the recruits that have committed to Tulsa in the past few weeks held multiple FBS scholarship offers, and two of them held offers from Power Five schools. Lazarus May chose Tulsa over offers from UNLV, UTEP, Stephen F. Austin and others.

May is listed as an outside linebacker on his recruiting profile, but Tulsa appears to be recruiting him as a rush end, where he wreaked havoc this season.

The 6-foot-4 and 220-pounder finished his senior season with 59 tackles, including 29 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. He also collected 11 quarterback hurries, blocked four punts, forced three fumbles and scored a safety and a touchdown, earning District Defensive MVP and first-team All-District 9-5A.

“Getting sacks and being quick and aggressive,” he said when asked about his strengths on the football field.

The trip to Tulsa heavily influenced May’s college decision.

“It went very good, very nice campus,” he explained. “I love the facilities, and the players are pretty cool.”

May’s commitment gives Tulsa a total of 20 in its 2019 recruiting class. The 11 current commitments can join the nine early signees by signing letters of intent this Wednesday.

Make sure to stay tuned to Inside Tulsa Sports, as we track those signatures, break down the recruiting class and look forward to Tulsa’s needs in the 2020 recruiting cycle.