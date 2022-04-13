McWright and Knight make it official, signing with Tulsa

New Tulsa men’s basketball coach Eric Konkol has signed his first two players at TU with the signatures of two Houston area guards on April 13.

Jesaiah McWright of Cypress Falls (TX) and Brian “BB” Knight of Katy (TX) Tompkins both signed with Konkol and Louisiana Tech during the early signing period in November. After Konkol was hired at TU, both recruits asked for and received a release from their letters of intent with LA Tech, allowing them to once again be recruited.

It didn’t take long for the two talented prospects to show interest in Tulsa, and both announced their commitments to the Golden Hurricane on April 5. The duo signed their National Letters of Intent with TU on the first day of the regular basketball signing period.

“Ultimately, the relationship I have with Coach Konkol and the rest of the staff is what made me choose Tulsa,” Knight told Inside Tulsa Sports. “It’s bigger than basketball with them. They’re really good people.

“On top of that, the American is a great conference, Tulsa has nice facilities and a city that backs them up. Coach Konkol is known to play freshmen early as well, which is a huge bonus for me, trying to make a big impact early.”

Knight is a 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard out of Tompkins High School in Katy, just west of Houston. The 3-star prospect is rated as a Top 10 player in the Greater Houston Area by RCS Sports. Knight also held offers from Illinois, LSU, Minnesota, Washington State, Creighton, Wyoming and several others.

"BB is a guard with size, length and athletic ability," Konkol said. "He can really shoot the basketball with range and has the ability to attack the basket. He is very bouncy and loves to be in the gym. We are excited about the versatility he brings on both ends of the floor. We see him being able to guard multiple positions and really stretch opponents from the perimeter."

Knight missed most of his senior season due to injury but was still a McDonald’s All-American nominee. He averaged 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals as a junior while shooting 41 percent from three-point range and 85 percent from the line. He was named First Team 19-6A All-District, Academic All-District and is Tompkins' career leader in threes made.

“I use my length really well, standing at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan -- it helps me on the defensive side,” Knight explained. “My jump shot is the best part of my game -- being able to make shots is what I really focus on -- and my athleticism, being able to play above the rim, is a big part of my game.”