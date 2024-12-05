Meet Tulsa's class of 2025 football signees

Tulsa football signed 14 prospects on the first day of the early signing period that runs through December 6. Below is a closer look at each signee.

Antai played his senior season at Jenks High School … previously played at Edison and Nathan Hale High Schools … started all four years … played at both offensive tackle positions and left guard through his prep career … helped lead Jenks HS to the state Class 6A-1 semifinals as a senior … chose Tulsa over offers from Cal, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, UTEP and North Texas ... ranked No. 19 in the state of Oklahoma by the Daily Oklahoman.

Ball played his senior season at Shiloh Christian High School … played at Jenks (Okla.) High school his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons … ranked as high as No.16 in the state of Arkansas … recorded 58 tackles and 10 TFL in 11 games as a senior (2024) … also pitched in on offense in short-yardage situations, rushing 29 times for 69 yards and seven touchdowns … posted 89 tackles and 14 sacks his junior season (2023) at Jenks High School … helped lead Jenks HS to the state Class 6A-1 runner-up finish in 2023 ... held 7 scholarship offers, including UCF, UNLV, North Texas and Arkansas State.

Bowen was a three-year letterwinner at Lawrence High School … started his junior and senior seasons at quarterback and also started one year at free safety … had career totals of 4,144 yards and 36 TDs passing, while rushing for 2,109 yards and 27 TDs … completed 172-of-277 passes for 2,368 yards, 23 touchdowns and a .621 completion percentage his senior season (2024) … also rushed for 861 yards and nine TDs on a 7.4 yards per carry average … also averaged 40.6 punting yards on 14 punts, including a long of 54 yards … as a junior (2023), completed 116-of-203 passes for 1,676 yards and 13 TDs, while also running for 1,017 yards and 13 touchdowns on 7.1 yards per carry … his 2,693 total yards led Class 6A in Kansas his junior season … played both ways as a sophomore … tallied 45 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups his sophomore season, while on offense, completed 6-of-15 passes for 100 yards and rushed for 232 yards and five touchdowns ... Bowen was offered by Kansas and Iowa State as a safety and held offers at quarterback from Tulsa, North Texas, Colorado State, Arkansas State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Wyoming.

DaVault was a four-year letterwinner and three-year starter at Sachse High School … was credited with 390 tackles, 31 sacks and five interceptions in his career … totaled 124 stops, 31 TFL, nine sacks, four pass breakups and two interceptions his senior season (2024) … was on the Whataburger Super Team ballot his senior season … completed his junior season (2023) with 116 tackles, 28 TFL, seven sacks, one forced fumble and 17 QB hurries … earned Texas District 9-6A Defensive MVP and Linebacker of the Year honors as a junior … had 70 tackles and three sacks his sophomore campaign ... also held offers from UTEP, Toledo and Bowling Green.

Gee has recorded 801 receiving yards, 1223 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns so far in his senior season … still in the playoffs with Allen High School, helping the Eagles to a 13-0 record … has been credited with 2,013 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns throughout his prep career … was on the Whataburger Super Team ballot his senior season ... chose Tulsa over six other offers, including UTEP and Colorado State

Lawyer chose TU over offers from Baylor, Washington State, Navy, UTSA, Texas State, Wyoming, Air Force and others ... was a three-year letterwinner and starter at Frisco Wakeland High School … started all three years at linebacker and tight end … was credited with 209 career stops with 20 TFLs, five sacks and four pass breakups … totaled 62 tackles and eight TFLs in six games as a senior (2024) … recorded 107 tackles, including 56 solos, four TFL, two pass breakups and eight QB hurries as a junior (2023) … earned second-team all-district honors as both a tight end and linebacker his junior campaign … was on the Whataburger Super Team ballot his senior season.

Mayes signed with TU over offers from Cal, Colorado, SMU, North Texas, San Diego State, UTEP, Texas State and Arkansas State ... was a three-year letterwinner and starter at Arlington Bowie High School … played left tackle on offense and defensive end … helped lead his team to an 8-4 record and second round of the playoffs his senior season … earned first-team all-district a and was the Offensive Lineman of the Year both his junior and senior seasons … ranked in the Top 150 in the state of Texas … was a three-time all-district academic selection … also competed in track & field … his best discus throw as a junior was 154-4.

McIntosh was a four-year letterwinner and three-year starter at Lovejoy High School … played safety and wide receiver … was a part of teams that posted a four-year record of 41-11 … compiled 120 tackles, nine pass breakups, four interceptions, forced four fumbles and had one sack his senior season (2024) … tallied 50 tackles, 15 pass breakups and four interceptions as a junior (2023) … earned first-team all-district honors his junior season … was credited with 75 stops, six breakups and three interceptions as a sophomore (2022) ... also held offers from Navy, San Diego State, Texas State, Marshall, Army, Air Force, Arkansas State and others.

Odom picked up a Tulsa offer in October and committed to TU over an offer from North Texas during the week leading up to the early signing period ... was a two-year letterwinner and starter at Edmond Deer Creek High School … helped lead his team to the Oklahoma Class 6A-I state quarterfinals his senior season and the Class 6A-II semifinals as a junior … had a two-year record of 17-7.

Prater chose Tulsa over 10 other offers, including Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Marshall, ULM and Middle Tennessee ... was a three-year letterwinner and starter at Prescott High School … played quarterback and safety … helped his team post a three-year record of 34-6 and finish as Class 3A state runners-up his junior season … had career totals of 121 tackles, 23 pass breakups and 12 interceptions … also had 1,654 passing yards and ran for 980 yards in his career … was credited with 28 tackles, seven pass breakups and four interceptions as a senior (2024) … on offense, threw for 1,559 yards and 10 touchdowns, while rushing for 727 yards and 15 TDs his senior season … ranked as high as No.15 in the state of Arkansas … recorded 64 tackles, four TFL, four interceptions and one forced fumble as a junior (2023) while accounting for 400-plus yards of offense and six offensive TDs … collected 32 tackles, two TFL and four INTs as a sophomore … also played basketball and competed in track and field … ran 11.74 100-meter time as a junior … also competed for Prescott's 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.

Roberson was a four-year letterwinner at Coppell High School … started on the defensive line as a sophomore, junior and senior … helped lead his team to 12-1 records and to the third round of the playoffs both his junior and senior seasons … earned second-team all-district accolades as a junior ... signed with TU over five other offers, including UNLV.

Shockley was a three-year letterwinner and two-year starter … played tight end, quarterback, safety and linebacker during his prep career … playing in the Texas Class 6A regional finals in 2024 … totaled 26 receptions for 358 yards and four touchdowns in his career … caught 13 passes for 148 yards and two TDs his senior season … had 13 receptions for 210 yards and two TDs as a junior … named all-district his junior campaign … was part of Class 6A state semifinalist as a sophomore … chose Tulsa over offers from Navy, UTEP, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, Army, Air Force and others.

Stone signed with TU over 13 other offers, including North Texas, Air Force, Utah State, and Princeton ... was a four-year letterwinner at Jenks High School … started his final three seasons on defense and his senior season on offense as well … compiled 351 career tackles … finished his career ranked second on the school’s all-time tackles chart behind former Oklahoma and NFL player Rocky Calmus’ 368 tackles … also had eight career interceptions with three returns for TDs … helped lead Jenks HS to the state Class 6A-1 runner-up finish as a junior and the state semifinals his sophomore and senior campaigns … was the Jenks student council vice president and FCA president.