InsideTulsaSports - More weekly accolades for Tulsa

On Thursday night, Tulsa completed yet another comeback to defeat Tulane, 30-24, in double overtime. Once again, the Hurricane earned a few weekly honors after the victory.

Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week in the American Athletic Conference. The sophomore from Boerne, Texas, was listed third on the TU depth chart and entered last Thursday’s game against Tulane on the final series of the third quarter with the Golden Hurricane facing a 14-0 deficit.

Both starting quarterback Zach Smith and back-up Seth Boomer had been knocked out of the game with injuries. Brin responded by completing 18 of 28 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns, including the tying score at the end of regulation, along with an 18-yard rushing touchdown. TU had been held scoreless through three quarters, but Brin led Tulsa to four consecutive scoring drives in the win.

Also earning weekly accolades is Hurricane linebacker Zaven Collins, who was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Week and the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week after his performance.

Collins helped TU stay undefeated in conference play by ending the game against Tulane with a 96-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second overtime period. He also had a game-high 15 tackles. It was the second consecutive week that Collins registered a game-clinching interception.

Collins is the first Tulsa player to earn Walter Camp Defensive National Player of the Week honors since 2005. It's the third national defensive player of the week award for Collins this year. He also earned the Chuck Bednarik National Defensive Player of the Week award for his season-opening performance against No. 11 Oklahoma State and was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week after Tulsa’s come-back win over 19th-ranked SMU.

After Tulsa's win over Tulane, the Hurricane moved up to No. 24 in the Associated Press To 25. The Hurricane also entered the Coaches Poll at No. 25.