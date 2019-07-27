It didn’t take long for Jaden Muskrat to know that Tulsa was home. The 6-foot-4 and 275-pound offensive lineman from Bentonville (AR) West verbally committed to the Golden Hurricane on June 19.

“I chose Tulsa because I felt at home on campus, and I like the coaching staff,” Muskrat said. “I think Tulsa has very nice facilities and one of the biggest things I noticed was the locker and how nice it was; but overall, Tulsa has everything you need to succeed.”

Muskrat began his high school career in the state of Oklahoma at Choctaw High School and is more than familiar with what Tulsa has to offer. That connection made the decision a no-brainer.

“Tulsa is where I was raised until 9th grade before we moved to Choctaw,” Muskrat said. “I still have a lot of family and friends that are in the Tulsa area. I’m excited to get to play in front of them again.”

He registered 29 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries from his defensive tackle spot last season. Offensively, Muskrat helped the Yellowjacket offense rush for over 2,000 yards and over 30 touchdowns.

However, other circumstances led him and his family to move over Christmas break in 2018 prior to his senior season. Although the change was difficult, Muskrat says it’s been for the best.

“The change from Choctaw to Bentonville was good for me because at Choctaw I thought I was working as hard as I could work, but it’s a new level of commitment and level of work at Bentonville West,” he explained. “At the end of the day, I think moving to Bentonville has gotten me more prepared for the next level.”