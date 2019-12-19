6-foot-4 and 285 pound offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat committed to Tulsa on June 19, and on the second day of the early signing period, he officially became a Golden Hurricane.

"It feels great to have it behind me," he told Inside Tulsa Sports shortly after signing his letter of intent. "I'm going to go enjoy the holidays with friends and family."

Muskrat also held offers from Idaho, Central Arkansas and Northeastern State. Back in July, he talked about why he chose TU.

“I chose Tulsa because I felt at home on campus, and I like the coaching staff,” Muskrat said. “I think Tulsa has very nice facilities and one of the biggest things I noticed was the locker room and how nice it was; but overall, Tulsa has everything you need to succeed.”

Muskrat began his high school career in the state of Oklahoma at Choctaw High School and is more than familiar with what Tulsa has to offer. That connection made the decision a no-brainer.

“Tulsa is where I was raised until 9th grade before we moved to Choctaw,” Muskrat said. “I still have a lot of family and friends that are in the Tulsa area. I’m excited to get to play in front of them again.”

The big lineman stayed a bit under the radar in recruiting circles due to switching schools and switching positions. He played defensive tackle at Choctaw and registered 29 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries as a junior. Circumstances led him and his family to move over Christmas break in 2018 prior to his senior season.

Once Muskrat got into spring football at Bentonville (AR) West, he made the switch to offensive tackle.

“The change from Choctaw to Bentonville was good for me because at Choctaw I thought I was working as hard as I could work, but it’s a new level of commitment and level of work at Bentonville West,” he explained. “At the end of the day, I think moving to Bentonville has gotten me more prepared for the next level.”

In just one season as an offensive lineman, Muskrat earned All-State honors and was named to the All-Arkansas First-Team.

“What separates me at offensive line is the aggression that I play with,” Muskrat said. “The way I play offensive line is different than other people because I’ve played defensive line for quite some time, so I take what I’ve learned on that side of the ball and use it to help me playing offense.”

Tulsa has signed 17 prospects in the early signing period, which ends on Friday, Dec. 20. TU expects to add a few more during the regular signing period that begins on February 5. The transfer portal is also in play, as the Hurricane already has two commitments from Division-I transfers that will enroll in January.

