Frisco (TX) Lone Star’s Jaden Nixon was a key piece of a 2019 team that fell one win shy of reaching the UIL 5A Division I State Championship game. Nixon’s involvement for the Rangers’ explosive offense featured him making numerous dynamic plays from the backfield.

It didn’t take long for the University of Tulsa to notice Nixon. He spent March 7, junior day, on campus and received an offer from the Golden Hurricane staff.

“Tulsa has a really great program with an amazing staff,” Nixon said. “The coaches are very welcoming and open as if I am already part of the team. They really look out for their players and let them know that they’re always available to talk.”

Tulsa’s running backs coach Justin Hill is the primary recruiter for Nixon, who also holds offers from Air Force, Nevada, Louisiana-Lafayette, Houston Baptist, Incarnate Word, Louisiana-Monroe and Dartmouth.

One thing that stood out to Nixon while on his visit was the location of things on campus.

“The campus is really nice,” Nixon said. “Everything’s not too far away, and it’s very beautiful there. It’s easy to commute from place to place without needing a car.”

When asked about the biggest factors in deciding where to attend college, he mentioned that winning matters, but is not all that he cares about.

“The biggest two factors will be culture and family for me,” Nixon said. “I want to go somewhere where people will care for you and want the best for you on and off the field. Winning is important as well, but I want to go to a place where I’m going to grow and become a better person.”