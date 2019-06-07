6-foot-3 and 185-pound safety Ryan Nixon of El Camino Community College committed to Tulsa on June 4, and he will move to campus on June 15. A late addition to the 2019 recruiting class, the athletic defensive back plans to hit the ground running.

“(Tulsa) just felt like home. Everybody treated me and my mom well,” he told Inside Tulsa Sports this week. “They are in the building stage, which is something I want to be a part of. I want to help the team build, and I got to see for myself what type of team it was and what type of coaches were there, and it just was a no-brainer.

“They also play against really good teams. I like to compete, so everything was just a go.”

Nixon made a recent visit to Tulsa and came away impressed.

“As far as the facilities and campus, everything was great,” he described. “I was impressed with everything. I enjoyed myself.”

Once he gets acclimated later this month, Nixon plans to learn from Tulsa’s veteran players, while studying schemes and attending workouts.

“The goal I have for this season is getting in the playbook hard, knowing exactly what I’m doing, learn some from the older guys like Reggie (Robinson) and Manny (Bunch), and go out there and make plays,” he explained. “I plan on making a huge impact. I want to help the team win games.”

As a freshman at El Camino last season, Nixon appeared in 10 games and recorded 23 tackles (17 solo, 6 assists). He also had two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.

Nixon was originally in the class of 2018 out of Long Beach (CA) Poly. He had offers from Hawaii, Nevada, Idaho and Wyoming, with interest from USC, Oregon State, Colorado State and others. After going the junior college route for a year, he picked up offers from Liberty and Tulsa.