Odom brings experience and toughness to Tulsa backcourt

Dwon Odom’s ability to play in the clutch, along with a mature and well-rounded game, should serve Tulsa well this season in its attempt to make the next step up.

Odom is a fifth-year senior and soon-to-be 24-year-old point guard who has done well at his two previous college stops.

Fans got a glimpse of Odom’s clutch play, and his overall game, in Tulsa’s 75-70 overtime win last Thursday night against Missouri S&T.

And they will get another chance to see him in Tulsa’s season opener Monday night against NSU on Ken Hayes Day, which honors Hayes for his outstanding stints coaching both schools.

One clutch play Odom came through with in the exhibition game came in overtime with 44.9 seconds left and the game tied. On the play, Odom drove most of the court after a Tulsa rebound and made a running 8-footer in transition while being fouled. He made the free throw, and all-of-a-sudden, TU had the upper hand.

“Ever since high school or even AAU when I was younger, I’ve always been comfortable defending, passing, or taking a last shot,” Odom said. “You’ve always got to be ready for the moment. That’s why you practice, and work out, so when the moment comes, you’re prepared.

“I feel like I’m one of the best in transition, and if I have a clear lane, I’m going to get to the rim.”

Odom scored 18 points to lead TU in the exhibition opener, while going 8 of 14 from the field in 30 minutes while coming off the bench.

A 6-2, 185-pound graduate transfer originally from Alpharetta, Georgia, Odom is coming to TU after playing at Georgia State the last two seasons, which is in Atlanta and located about 25 miles away from his hometown. Before Georgia State, Odom played two years for Xavier.

“I was trying to find somewhere that helps me get better as a player,” Odom said of transferring. “Also, where I could get to the tournament.

“Coach (Eric) Konkol and the entire staff just believed in me as a player and what I can do. I see the love and everything, and they’re good coaches, and I wanted to be a part of that.

“They were honest and were one of the first ones that caught my attention. My cousin did a lot of research and was telling me that this would be one of the places for you.”