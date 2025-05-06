Ponder ready for a fresh start at Tulsa

On Wednesday, April 9, the Tulsa men's basketball program received a commitment from shooting guard Miles Barnstable.
Tulsa men's basketball coaches have recently contacted numerous players in the transfer portal.
Spring practice is underway for Tulsa Football and new head coach Tre Lamb.
Tulsa will once again have a basketball roster overhaul, as several players entered the transfer portal.
Tulsa football coaches have offered a number of talented players in the 2028 class.
On Wednesday, April 9, the Tulsa men's basketball program received a commitment from shooting guard Miles Barnstable.
Tulsa men's basketball coaches have recently contacted numerous players in the transfer portal.
Spring practice is underway for Tulsa Football and new head coach Tre Lamb.