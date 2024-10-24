Offensive line woes are hurting the Tulsa offense

Tied 7-7 after one quarter, Tulsa collapsed in the next two periods and was blasted 49-7 at home by Army.
Tulsa is hosting a round of official football visitors from the 2025 class this weekend.
For Tulsa to have a chance at victory against Army, the Hurricane must slow the Black Knights' option rushing attack.
Tulsa head coach Kevin Wilson and Army head coach Jeff Monken both discuss Saturday's match-up.
Tulsa and Army have met only once on the gridiron, and Saturday's game will be the first meeting in Tulsa.
Tied 7-7 after one quarter, Tulsa collapsed in the next two periods and was blasted 49-7 at home by Army.
Tulsa is hosting a round of official football visitors from the 2025 class this weekend.
For Tulsa to have a chance at victory against Army, the Hurricane must slow the Black Knights' option rushing attack.